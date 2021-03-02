Patient Voice Aotearoa welcomes Pharmac review

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 09:18

Patient Voice Aotearoa (PVA) welcomed the Government’s indication that it will announce a review of its drug purchasing agency Pharmac. Since its inception, PVA has asked for more scrutiny of a system which sees thousands of kiwis stranded without appropriate pharmaceutical options, or with vastly inferior treatment options, for illnesses and conditions which are treated as a matter of course by countries less economically able than New Zealand. The lack of a considered or coherent medicines strategy and the piecemeal approach to funding drugs has led to gross inadequacies in the standard of care in Aotearoa. As many PVA members note "Pharmac is all very well……until you’re sick."

"With New Zealand having slipped behind every other OECD country in terms of spending on and prioritisation of life-saving and life-improving treatments, the review is long overdue" observed long-time access to medicines advocate and PVA founder Malcolm Mulholland. He said "It’s simply devastating to hear stories every day of kiwis who are essentially being picked to die or live hugely compromised lives because medicines that are considered routine in other countries are out of reach to all but the wealthiest New Zealanders." He added "Give-a-little should not be the only avenue for hope. But that’s all that many people have left."

Patient Voice Aotearoa has identified specific areas of interest that should be integrated into any credible review of Pharmac. When asked what he thought would signal that the Government was genuinely interested in fixing the problem and not simply undertaking a box-ticking exercise, Mulholland said "We need to at least double the Pharmac budget, so that our medicines spend is comparable to other OECD countries. This must happen immediately to lift thousands of people out of a life of illness or no life at all. Successive Governments have lauded budget increases which are so inadequate that, with population growth and inflation, they actually represent a net loss to the budget. Any delay will cost lives."

Fellow PVA leader Fiona Tolich added "In addition to a methodical medicines strategy, we need a ring-fenced pharmaceutical budget so that we know what is being spent and exactly where the money is going. At the moment all of this is blurred. Rare diseases which have long been ignored or dumped into the too-hard basket need to be acknowledged through a better, more efficient and responsive process. There‘s also utility in having an onramp and rapid access scheme for new medicines because the technology is evolving so much faster that the sluggish bureaucracy we’ve been relying on for decades." Both Mulholland and Tolich are adamant that this should all be part of a review. PVA believes that a review should also look at procedural transparency, the potential to appeal decisions, the issues of informed consent with any medicines switches and better utilisation of international standards and norms.

PVA wants Pharmac to be asked about why there is so often a gap between what technical experts recommend and what it funds. Why so many decisions seem arbitrary (for example a medicine excellent at treating a range of cancers is only approved for one.) Why it takes so long to get a medicine through due process in New Zealand when other countries have much better and more streamlined systems. Why some conditions are completely ignored. And why there’s such a pervasive blanket of secrecy thrown over an area of health which is quite transparent in most other countries. In short, the culture of Pharmac must be scrutinised.

Mulholland and Tolich stress that patient advocates need to be part of any panel reviewing Pharmac, and also agree that any review will ultimately be judged on whether or not it addresses the actual questions that sit at the heart of Pharmac’s failure to treat kiwis in line with international best practice and with compassion and care. "We do not want to see any further collateral damage whilst waiting, this is a crisis and warrants an emergency response."