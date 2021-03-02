GPs should be the first port of call at Alert Level 2 - Hawke's Bay DHB

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 10:44

Do not neglect your health or avoid your doctor during Alert Level 2 is the message from Hawke’s Bay general practice (GP).

As an essential service provider, your GP remains open at all Alert Levels and is the best place to seek health advice when you’re sick. Health Hawke’s Bay medical director and Hastings Health Centre GP Dr Louise Haywood says, "It’s really important that if people are experiencing a medical issue or change in their physical or mental health at Alert Level 2 that they continue to seek help from their GP - but that they do call first. "Your GP will work with you to determine whether you will be seen in the surgery or remotely over the phone or online."

She said for patients that need to go into the surgery, steps are in place to keep those with COVID-19 symptoms apart from those who are visiting for non COVID-19 concerns as well as strict physical distancing and hygiene measures.

"GPs want our community to know we’re still here and it’s still safe to visit us if you need to."

She also reminded people that with Hawke’s Bay Hospital currently very busy, GPs provide an on-call service afterhours that patients can call 24 hours a day.

"Please leave ED for emergencies only."