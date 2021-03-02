Epilepsy NZ eager to present to review into Pharmac

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 17:25

Epilepsy New Zealand hopes the review into PHARMAC will be an opportunity to share its perspective on the drug change that forced thousands of people with epilepsy to change brands of the anti-epileptic drug lamotrigine.

A Chief Coroner's Inquest ends this week into whether the brand switch had any role in the deaths of six people, who died after changing epilepsy medication.

Epilepsy NZ’s CEO Ross Smith has been attending many of the inquest’s hearings and he says there has been conflicting evidence over whether the drug change played a role in these tragic deaths.

But the inquest did hear that Medsafe had opposed the brand switch and that PHARMAC staff were conscious there would be some patients who, for clinical reasons, would not be able to change brands of lamotrigine.

Ross Smith says Epilepsy New Zealand had also made submissions opposing the move.

"While we support PHARMAC’s model," he said, "in my view, in the pursuit of savings PHARMAC chose the wrong cohort of people.

"People with epilepsy have risk factors. In most cases these risk factors are mitigated by good medication management, but PHARMAC chose to put these people at risk, people for whom even a breakthrough seizure would have a profound impact on their lives.

I look forward to sharing with the review announced today, Epilepsy NZ’s view on whether this decision meet with PHARMAC ‘s statutory objective is to secure the best health outcomes reasonably achievable."

Mr Smith added that there had been no new anti-epileptic drugs approved in NZ for ten years despite several having approval for a number of years in Australia and the UK.