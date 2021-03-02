Significant demand at Waikato Hospital

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 18:46

Waikato Hospital is currently experiencing significant high demand across all areas of the campus.

This demand is a result of factors including the change to Alert Level Two and Waikato District Health Board staff working off-site at our COVID-19 community-based assessment centres, as well as an overall increased acute patient demand on our hospital services, including the emergency department. We are also in the process of rolling out the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Waikato Hospital is one of many others across the country also experiencing the same heightened need.

We ask that the community be patient with us while we treat the urgent presentations both within the hospital and the emergency department. There may be some delays and/or wait times for non-urgent issues. This has also meant that unfortunately, some non-urgent elective surgery may need to be rescheduled.

There are also some things which the public can do to help us so we can continue to provide great and timely care to our patients and whānau:

Consider going to your GP or local Urgent Care Centres first before coming to our Emergency Department.

Unless it is a real emergency, please check first with your GP or phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 before coming to the emergency department at the hospital. They will give you advice and an assessment, which means you may avoid a long wait at the hospital.

- Examples of non-urgent conditions include minor injuries without a significant wound, throat infections, abdominal pain, headaches, vomiting or diarrhoea

Please be aware of our visitor policy while we are in Alert Level 2. A link is on our DHB website: https://www.waikatodhb.health.nz/patients-and-visitors/for-visitors-family-and-friends/visiting-rules-and-tips/

Make a plan to pick up your loved ones at the agreed time when they are discharged to free up hospital capacity.

Hospital appointments are still going ahead under Alert Level 2 so if you have an appointment booked, please still come.

Urgent care centres in Hamilton:

Anglesea Accident and Urgent Medical

Cnr Thackeray, Anglesea St, Hamilton

Victoria Clinic

750 Victoria St, Hamilton

Tui Medical

Horsham Downs Road and Thomas Road, Hamilton