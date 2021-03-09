Kiwis living with motor neurone disease to benefit from charity partnership

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 13:11

Kiwis living with motor neurone disease to benefit from Emirates Team New Zealand’s charity partnership with MND New Zealand

Kiwis living with motor neurone disease (MND) are set to benefit from MND New Zealand being the official charity partner of Emirates Team New Zealand for the 36th America’s Cup.

Since the partnership was announced in June 2019, the team has helped the charity increase awareness and inspire others to join them in supporting people living with MND, through several initiatives.

With racing starting this week, millions of eyeballs around the country and abroad will see MND New Zealand’s logo proudly displayed on Emirates Team New Zealand’s boat ‘Te Rehutai’. This invaluable exposure continues the support the team has shown, from displaying MND New Zealand’s logo on the

mainsail of their test boat ‘Te KÄhu’, providing signed merchandise and money can’t buy experiences for raffles and events, contributing generous donations towards MND Research and supporting MND families nationwide, and more.

MND New Zealand CEO Carl Sunderland says: "We rely almost completely on the generosity of the New Zealand community to continue to provide free, personalised support to people living with MND, their carers, and families. We are so grateful to the team for helping raise awareness of this devastating disease and the vital work we do to make a difference every day for those living with MND in New Zealand. We can’t wait to watch Emirates Team New Zealand race against Luna Rossa to defend the America’s Cup, and see our logo on the boat! We wish the team all the best and are thankful for their support."

Emirates Team New Zealand has first-hand experience witnessing the devastation of MND through teammate and former Director, Greg Horton. Greg is also Chair of the National Council of MND New Zealand.

Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton says: "Through Greg you can see the amazing work MND New Zealand do for the 400+ New Zealanders that are living with MND, so we are really proud to be supporting them and everything they do."

Motor neurone disease (MND) causes the muscles that enable us to move, speak, swallow, and breathe to gradually stop working. In New Zealand over 130 people are diagnosed with MND every year. More than 400 people in New Zealand are living with MND at any one time, and each week MND will cause the death of two New Zealanders. The cause is not yet known; there is very little treatment and no known cure.

MND New Zealand supports people living with MND, their carers, families, whÄnau, and health professionals through support, education, advocacy, and research. It is the only organisation providing community-based support to people diagnosed with MND, and their service is free of charge.

MND New Zealand will have a fundraising and awareness stand in the America’s Cup Race Village outside the Emirates Team New Zealand base on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th March. To find out more about the partnership and how the team has got behind MND New Zealand, visit www.mnd.org.nz/etnz/. For more information about MND New Zealand, or to donate, visit www.mnd.org.nz