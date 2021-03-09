Protect yourself and your whanau from measles - MidCentral DHB

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 13:14

Getting immunised is the best way to protect you, your whÄnau and community from catching and spreading the dangerous measles virus.

The measles catch-up immunisation programme for MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) aims to close immunity gaps in the MidCentral DHB region by providing free vaccinations for anyone aged between 15 and 30, who may have missed their childhood jabs.

People in these age ranges who either haven’t been immunised or who aren’t sure are encouraged to get a free vaccination as soon as possible by contacting an iwi or MÄori health provider.

Appointments can also be made with your GP or by visiting a participating community pharmacy.

MidCentral DHB General Manager of MÄori Health, Tracee Te Huia, said people and whÄnau needed to protect themselves from the dangers of measles.

"MÄori and Pacific communities were especially vulnerable during the measles outbreak in New Zealand in 2019, which affected thousands of people. We don’t want to see a repeat of this so we need to do everything we can to protect ourselves, our tamariki and our mokopuna from this dangerous virus."

"If you don’t know if you’ve had your two doses of MMR as a child, then please ask your doctor, whanau or caregiver. If you didn’t, or aren’t sure, then it’s a quick and easy process to get your free MMR vaccination," she said.

MidCentral Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said measles was a highly contagious virus, making it extremely important for people to be immunised.

"Measles is more contagious than COVID-19. You can become very sick if you contract the virus and it’s potentially fatal if left untreated. Complications can include pneumonia, seizures and swelling of the brain. As measles is predominantly spread through coughing and sneezing, there is a very high risk of contracting and spreading measles if there is an outbreak."

Heath staff will be at two events in March to raise awareness about measles vaccinations. The team will be offering free immunisations at Pasifika Celebration Day at the Levin Domain on Saturday, March 13.

A date for Explore Esplanade Day in Palmerston North will also be released soon.

In addition to these events, we have clinics at 200 Broadway Avenue in Palmerston North, and Te Waka Huia and Raukawa Ora in Levin - clinic hours can be found on our webpage:

Dr Billinghurst encouraged people to approach the friendly staff at the events if they had any questions about the vaccinations.