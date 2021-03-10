No new cases in the community; 1 case of COVID-19 in managed isolation - Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 13:03

There are no new cases in the community.

There is one new case of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report today.

March air crew case update

All contacts of the air crew member have returned negative results so far, with the remaining due tomorrow.

Locations of interest

There are no further locations of interest from the March air crew. Current locations of interest information is available here.

Anyone who has visited a location of interest at the times specified is advised to contact Healthline if they develop symptoms.

We would like to thank all contacts and their households for isolating and being tested as required to keep their community safe.

Auckland February cases contact tracing update

The one person remaining from the gym was tested yesterday and has returned a negative test.

Up-to-date information on testing locations in metro Auckland

There are 7 community testing locations available in Auckland today. These are in Wiri, Otara, Pakuranga Heights, Balmoral, New Lynn, Henderson and Northcote.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

8 March USA Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 80. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,054.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,795,324.

On Tuesday, 8,618 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 8,341 tests processed per day.

Historical cases

Since January 1, there have now been 37 historical cases, out of a total of 243 cases.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,744,508 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 214,458,533 and users have created 8,351,344 manual diary entries. There have been 1,493,166 scans in the last 24 hours.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.