Doctors back a fully empowered Maori Health Authority - ASMS and NZMA

Friday, 12 March, 2021 - 10:00

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists and the New Zealand Medical Association are making clear their support for the establishment of a MÄori Health Authority with full commissioning rights, as a new pathway to deliver health equity for MÄori.

The Final Report of the Health and Disability System Review included a recommendation for a MÄori Health Authority. However, Review members were split on whether it should have the power to commission and fund services. An "alternative view" in the report called for these greater powers.

A MÄori Health Authority was also part of Labour’s 2020 election promise in its Next Steps to Rebuilding Our Health System. The Minister of Health Andrew Little said late last year, "MÄori are suffering in a health system that is not treating them equally. If we're going to have a MÄori Health Authority, I'm determined that it genuinely has the authority to really make a difference for MÄori. I want to be sure that we're doing everything we can, that it's a game-changer for MÄori."

The NZMA and ASMS believe health must no longer remain a one-size-fits-all model, and now is the time to have a ‘for MÄori-by-MÄori’ holistic approach encompassing mÄtauranga MÄori and rongoÄ (healing and medicines).

"MÄori making decisions for MÄori embodies the Treaty imperative of tino rangatiratanga, and we know that the current health system is not treating MÄori equally. The Government has shown us it can take decisive action as it did with Covid 19. Now we need courageous decision-making for MÄori wellbeing as the current model does not work," says NZMA Chair Dr Kate Baddock.

ASMS Executive Director Sarah Dalton says, "all the data tells us that the current system discriminates against MÄori so it stands to reason that a new system must be designed by MÄori for MÄori if we’re serious about making a positive difference in health outcomes for all New Zealanders".

It is also critical that a MÄori lens is firmly applied to all areas of the health system to promote and create more equitable access in mainstream services.

Both organisations strongly favour a MÄori Health Authority that is empowered to create, commission and fund structures and services for MÄori, and encourage other health organisations and professional bodies to add their voices in support.