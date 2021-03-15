Christchurch research shows increased large strokes after 2019 terror attacks

Monday, 15 March, 2021 - 07:29

New Zealand brain researchers have published a landmark study showing the link between large strokes and stress following the March 2019 terror attacks in Christchurch.

The study proves stress around unexpected catastrophes like terror attacks does increase the risk of strokes, particularly in at-risk patients.

Dr Teddy Wu, a neurologist at the Canterbury District Health Board, led the Christchurch study collaborating with New Zealand Brain Research Institute (NZBRI) neurologists and statisticians, published recently in the American Academy of Neurology Journal -.

"Our research shows acute psychological stress does cause a parallel physiologic response increasing the risk of serious strokes," Dr Wu says.

"We found there were four times the number of weekly acute stroke treatments in Christchurch in the week after the terror attacks (nine that week compared with weekly average of 2.6) and over four times the number of confirmed large strokes (10 compared with the weekly average of 2.4)."

Professor Tim Anderson, Clinical Director of the NZBRI says the Christchurch study has been hailed internationally as an exceptional and important piece of work.

"It shows a clear relationship between stress and acute and large strokes. There has never been clinical evidence of this before.

"Worldwide, post-9/11 New York researchers focused on heart failure, and Japanese researchers reported an increased number of strokes throughout Japan at the time of the earthquake/tsunami in 2011, but in terms of having information about the size of the strokes, our study is unique," he says.

On March 15, 2019, a gunman shot and killed 51 people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch city, New Zealand.

"During the week of Monday, March 18, three days after the terror attack, the NZBRI team set out to see if there was an increase in strokes in the city. We investigated these possibilities by analysing the association between the terror attack and rate of strokes, and total stroke admissions at Christchurch hospital compared with the national stroke data set," Dr Wu says.

"We observed an increase in the number of acute stroke treatments (patients being managed with thrombolysis - clot dissolving therapy, and clot retrieval) in the week after the terror attack. There were quite marked increases in the four days after the attack."

"We looked at what was driving this by analysing the number of weekly stroke admissions, acute stroke treatments and severe stroke (those with confirm large clot in the brain) going back to January 2018 and following on to five weeks after the attacks in 2019.

"We also did the same analysis for rest of the country, excluding Christchurch (except for confirmed large strokes as this data was not available) and found no difference in stroke admission or treatments.

"The statistics suggest the observations of increased treatments and large strokes in Christchurch did not occur by chance," Dr Wu says.

"The most plausible explanation is the generalised stress response after the terror attack. This may increase risk of blood clotting."