No new community cases; 8 cases of Covid-19 in 2 days in managed isolation

Sunday, 21 March, 2021 - 13:02

There are 8 new positive cases of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement on Friday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is 4.

There is also one new historical case to report. Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is six. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 58.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,097.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 40 historical cases, out of a total of 286 cases.

New border case details Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

2 Mar- Singapore Routine pre-departure testing On board a ship

6 Mar Pakistan United Arab Emirates Around day 12 / routine testing Auckland

6 Mar Qatar Australia Around day 12 / routine testing Auckland

13 Mar Philippines Singapore Around day 7 / contact of a case Auckland

16 Mar Sweden United Arab Emirates Around day 3 / routine testing Auckland

18 Mar India United Arab Emirates Around day 0 / routine testing Auckland

18 Mar Ireland Qatar Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland

18 Mar Papua New Guinea Australia Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland

18 Mar Papua New Guinea Australia Around day 1 / routine testing Auckland

-This person is on board a ship that departed New Zealand for Singapore on 7 March. The person was screened prior to departure and returned a weak positive test result after the ship departed. The case was suspected to be historical at the time, which is now confirmed by the weak positive test result. Historical cases are not considered to be currently infectious.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,849,867.

On Friday, 5,223 tests were processed and yesterday there were 4,166 tests processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,412 tests processed.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit https://www.arphs.health.nz/ and all testing locations nationwide, visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,758,554 registered users, an increase of more than 21,000 users in the last fortnight.

Poster scans have reached 227,618,924 and users have created 8,664,657 manual diary entries. There have been 1,099,808 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday, and 1,042,604 scans per day on average for the past week.

It’s great to see ongoing good use of the NZ COVID Tracer app and, as events continue around the country this weekend, it’s vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so. Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

