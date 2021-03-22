Waitemata DHB is set to hire 100 new nurses

Monday, 22 March, 2021 - 15:06

The biggest DHB in the country is embarking on its biggest recruitment drive ever, seeking 100 new nurses before the end of June.

WaitematÄ DHB is actively recruiting 100 nurses for a range of new positions throughout the DHB, from graduate to nurse specialist roles, spread across different departments from cardiology to theatre.

The DHB already employs 2281 registered nurses. Chief executive Dr Dale Bramley says the creation of 100 additional nursing jobs is aligned with the organisation’s promise of ‘best care for everyone’ and will also support wards to have more nurses at the bedside.

"WaitematÄ DHB currently serves a population of almost 650,000 people, this figure is expected to grow to more than 800,000 by 2037. To continue to deliver on our promise, we need to evolve alongside our growing population."

Ashleigh Bennett, of NgÄti Ranginui and NgÄi Te Rangi decent, started work as a registered nurse at one of North Shore Hospital’s medical wards in February 2021. She is one of the 100 new nurses being recruited before the end of June to join the 8,500 staff already employed by the DHB.

WaitematÄ DHB Registered Nurse Ashleigh Bennett started at one of North Shore Hospital's medical wards in February 2021.

She is one of the 100 new nurses WaitematÄ plans to recruit before the end of June.

She says improving health outcomes for MÄori is part of the reason she decided to become a nurse but it was the support available to staff which drove her to become a nurse with WaitematÄ DHB.

"From the Nurse Entry to Practice programme team to the cultural support that I get from He Kamaka Waiora (MÄori Health Department), nurse specialists, educators and also the ward itself - I have been blessed with countless preceptors and teams who have shown me, not only what the responsibility of being a Registered Nurse is all about but how kotahitanga is applied in a team environment."

WaitematÄ DHB Registered Nurse Ashleigh Bennett.

Click here for high-res image access.

Chief Nursing Officer Jocelyn Peach says the DHB has robust frameworks in place to support new staff and to develop key competencies and career milestones for nurses.

"You might be a new-graduate nurse starting out on the wards or a Maori or Pacific nurse looking for a position that will develop your specialty knowledge, to serve the needs of your culture in new models of care.

"The work we have put in to fostering career development for our nurses at every stage of the ladder truly make working for WaitematÄ an exciting opportunity."

Dr Bramley, of NgÄpuhi decent, says nurses of all backgrounds are needed to ensure their workforce reflects the communities they serve. However, with a DHB catchment that is 10 percent MÄori, MÄori recruitment remains a top priority.

Last year, WaitematÄ employed a fulltime MÄori workforce recruitment consultant - believed to the first role of its type in the country.

"It’s about removing barriers to access and putting our patients at ease in our care, so they are not afraid to seek help from us when they need it," says Dr Bramley

"If you are passionate about healthcare and nursing, we want you to join the WaitematÄ DHB team."

WaitematÄ DHB’s recruitment drive began in January, vacancies are being advertised in stages and can be found at https://www.wdhbcareers.co.nz/