Expert shares top ten tips for navigating Easter without the blowout

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 10:24

Michelle Hall, founder of Sage Wellness, a New Zealand Mind Body Nutrition practice that focuses on healing people’s relationships with food, has noticed an influx in worried enquiries and questions ahead of the Easter holidays.

According to Michelle, who encourages a non-diet, holistic approach to health and wellbeing, most of the concerns revolve around stress and overeating.

To help, she has pulled together her ten top tips to help Kiwis sail through the festivities, in a way that is nourishing and enjoyable.

"With Easter just around the corner, our attention can often become focused on all of the festivities: chocolate, long lunches and dinners, and other holiday treats," Michelle explains. "This can also be combined with stress. You might have a house full of friends and family to look after, a big Easter spread to organise and cook, or Easter eggs to buy for the kids.

"What we then get is the perfect storm for habits to be broken, mindfulness to be dropped, stress levels to increase and this can be a real trigger for those who struggle in their relationship with food."

Michelle adds that it’s important to remember that Easter should be a cause for celebration, a tradition that reminds us of the importance of family and friends.

"This can't be overlooked and is important for our overall wellbeing," she says. "However, this doesn't mean that you need to have a complete blowout, give up on your practice and think screw it, I am just going to eat all of the Easter eggs, who cares. A little bit of planning and a positive mindset can help you maintain your health - both physical and mental - without feeling like you’re missing out on all of the fun."

Michelle’s Top Ten Tips for Easter

1. Stay hydrated. When life gets busy at this time of year, it can be easy to forget to drink enough water. However, drinking water helps maintain the balance of fluids in the body, responsible for many different vital functions. From digestion to transportation and absorption of nutrients, drinking water can also aid in fullness and energy levels. Make sure you sip on water throughout the day.

2. Get adequate sleep. While late nights make it hard to stick to a regular sleep schedule, sleep deprivation can lead to overeating and poor food choices. Sleep duration has a significant impact on the hormones which regulate hunger, thereby stimulating appetite. So make sure you prioritise getting some early nights in on the days you aren't socialising.

3. Don’t go to a party hungry. Never ever. I recommend eating a small, nutritious snack prior to attending an event that can help ease hunger. Think protein and fiber in your snacks that will help to keep you fuller for longer, while obviously allowing for a small, reasonable indulgence later.

4. Watch your alcohol - drink smarter. Since cutting out alcohol is not realistic for many during the holiday season, limiting intake is important as when we drink too much alcohol it can be much harder to manage nutrition, not to mention the toll it takes on your body. Alternating each drink with a glass of water helps manage alcohol intake. Try swapping alcohol for Kombucha - still tastes great and so good for your gut!!

5. Don’t eat mindlessly. Many times meals are eaten while multi-tasking, which can lead to mindless over-eating. Taking a dedicated 20 minutes to fully chew, swallow, and enjoy a meal can be a meaningful, restorative break in the day, allowing you to notice your fullness cues and not over eat. Be present when you eat, eat mindfully - ask yourself what would feel good for you, what would satisfy you. And eat it slowly and pleasurably.

6. Indulge a little. Deprivation of favourite holiday-only treats often leads to binging, especially when stress levels are elevated. Treat yourself a bit, allow yourself some of the Easter goodies, don't fully deny yourself. Plan them in and enjoy them.

7. Don't stop your workout routine. During the Easter holidays, it is easy to run out of time to exercise. But remember that physical activity boosts your metabolism and makes you feel good. So continue to make movement a priority over the break. Pick any movement you love and do it regularly.

8. Create connection. Easter is about connection. But often if we are pre-occupied with food it is difficult to be engaged with others and often we can miss out on being present in that moment. Focus on the people around you. Whichever social occasion you are at, find someone you can have a meaningful conversation with. You will notice how good it feels to fully connect with people around you and as you fill up with connection, the urge to fill up with food will decrease.

9. Keep a good morning routine - Our morning routine determines the rest of the day. Skipping breakfast, stress, fighting children can be a trigger for overeating during the day. Try starting your day by getting up 10 minutes earlier. Add in five minutes of meditation. Slow your morning down, don't rush it, have your breakfast, breathe, become mindful.

10. Ramp up self-care - Prioritise you. Take time out to do things that make you feel good and are just for you. The more you can fill yourself up with things that you love and make you feel good, the less you need to fill yourself up with food.

If you would like to talk further about healing your relationship with food, overcoming food addiction, emotional or binge eating or anything else related to mind body nutrition, book a free 15 minute consultation with Michelle by visiting sagewellness.co.nz.