New Zealanders remain focused on happiness and health - Happy Healthy You

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 - 13:16

New Zealand’s population is not only one of the happiest on the planet, but one of the healthiest, according to the 2021 World Happiness Report and the latest New Zealand Ministry of Health figures.

Not only do Kiwis rank 9th around the globe in the most recent World Happiness Report published by Columbia University, but according to the latest New Zealand Ministry of Health figures, they are also a healthy bunch.

And those findings are only set to increase with Australian health and lifestyle company Happy Healthy You announcing its expansion into New Zealand.

The company, which is co-founded by author and naturopath Jeff Butterworth and three-time Olympian, Lisa Curry, has opened a new distribution warehouse which will reduce shipping times and help more New Zealanders manage their health and wellbeing.

"In June 2019, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the government would adopt the Happiness Index metric, focusing on its citizens’ wellbeing, rather than a budget bottom line. And it seems to have paid off with New Zealand ranking 9th in the World Happiness Report," Mr Butterworth said.

"At the same time, latest data from the New Zealand Ministry of Health has revealed around half of adults do at least 2.5 hours of activity a week. The most recent Sport New Zealand Active NZ Survey found 72 per cent of adults participated in sports or active recreation per week.

"Kiwis are striving to stay as happy and healthy as possible and we are hoping by opening our new warehouse, we can better service our loyal New Zealand customer base."

Mr Butterworth said with the growing demand for lifestyle support, supplements, weight loss products and hormonal therapies, the expansion will help New Zealand customers receive support and products more quickly.

It will also allow Kiwis to utilise the services, clinics and products of Happy Healthy You to help them lead a more fulfilling lifestyle.

The New Zealand-based warehouse ensures local customers will receive products in one to three days from placing their orders, compared to seven to 10 days when the products are shipped from Australia.

Happy Healthy You products are gaining traction in New Zealand with 12 orders on average per day; Happy Hormones, Happy Calm and Happy Turmeric are the best sellers.

"We believe everyone should be able to access quality health and wellbeing products, supplements and advice," Mr Butterworth said.

"Expanding our operations during a global pandemic is certainly no easy feat, however we’re passionate about supporting our community in reaching their personal health goals.

"We’re proud to be able to make the healthy journey of our New Zealand community more convenient and accessible.

"In Australia, we have more than 300,000 members on our online Facebook group pages, which are designed to be a supportive environment for women to seek advice from our team of naturopaths, dietitians and wellbeing experts as well as to learn from and talk to each other, all as part of a safe, supportive community.

"We look forward to welcoming our Kiwi cousins to these online forums focused on happiness and health, two things which have never been more important."