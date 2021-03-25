Next stage in new $267 million hospital building kicked off today

Thursday, 25 March, 2021 - 14:18

Today marks the next step in the construction of WaitematÄ DHB’s new hospital building, TÅtara Haumaru, on the North Shore Hospital campus.

Minister of Health Hon Andrew Little, WaitematÄ DHB Board Chair Prof Judy McGregor and CEO Dr Dale Bramley took part in the official ‘turning of the sod’, signalling the beginning of the official construction process.

"The new surgical hospital will create significant additional elective capacity to meet the future health needs of the people of the WaitematÄ district," says Dr Dale Bramley.

"It will also cater for growing demand for elective and endoscopy services in the wider region."

WaitematÄ DHB serves the largest and one of the fastest-growing populations in New Zealand. We have around 650,000 residents in our district currently and this number is expected to reach nearly 700,000 by 2025.

The new four-storey hospital building featuring patient and whÄnau-centred design supports modern models of care and has in-built features that will enhance the experience of patients and visitors.

It will add more than 12,000 square metres of floor space and will include:

Four new wards, comprising an estimated 120 additional beds

four additional operating theatres

new endoscopy suites, reducing waiting times for colonoscopy and gastroscopy procedures

an extended Sky Bridge link connecting the surgical hospital to the main hospital tower block, enabling the flexibility to transfer patients as required

an extended Sky Bridge link connecting the surgical hospital to the main hospital tower block, enabling the flexibility to transfer patients as required

additional space for further expansion in the future.

"It’s exciting to start the next phase of the project and see the vision start to come to life," says Prof Judy McGregor.

"After years of planning, the new hospital building will help ensure WaitematÄ DHB can provide increased access to services and provide the best care to our community."

The original maternity hospital on the site was opened in July 1958. Artefacts including the official plaque recognising the opening have been preserved. The plaque was also removed today as the last remaining piece of the former hospital buildings. It will be rehoused in the Whenua Pupuke Garden at North Shore Hospital, in recognition of the significant part the original hospital played in the development of the North Shore region.