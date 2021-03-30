Upcoming community engagement on care for whanau and pepi - DHB

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 08:11

MidCentral District Health Board is wanting to hear the voice of the community about the care offered for whÄnau and pÄpi in their first 1000 days of life in the Horowhenua, Åtaki and Tararua areas.

The community engagement process, TÅ«ngia te Ururua, will be asking local whÄnau about the support they received or are receiving in providing care for their pÄpi (baby) during the first 1000 days (from conception to two years of age). The information gathered will be used to optimise future service provision to meet the needs of local wÄhine, whÄnau and pÄpi in Horowhenua, Åtaki and Tararua. Te Uru PÄ Harakeke - Healthy Women, Children and Youth Operations Executive Sarah Fenwick said she was pleased there was an opportunity to work with the Horowhenua, Åtaki and Tararua communities, through TÅ«ngia te Ururua, to find the best opportunities for maternity care and services for wÄhine, whÄnau and pÄpi in the first 1000 days.

"We know that the first 1000 days of a baby’s life are so important for lifelong health and wellbeing, and we want to ensure that the pÄpi of Horowhenua, Åtaki and Tararua, and the whÄnau bringing them into the world, have the best support and care possible," Ms Fenwick said.

"It’s important that we think innovatively about our care for wÄhine, whÄnau and pÄpi into the future because of the increasing complexity of pregnant women, increasing birth rate and inequities across our district. TÅ«ngia te Ururua will put the people who use and benefit from these services at the centre of decisions about their experience of healthcare so we can create the best models of care together."

The community engagement is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and will include community focus groups, visits to various groups and surveys (available both in paper and electronic format). Ms Fenwick said: "We are committed to these communites and ensuring they have what they need to get the best outcomes for women, whÄnau and pÄpi. The people in Horowhenua, Åtaki and Tararua know better than anyone else about what they need, so we want to hear from them about what is working and what is not working for them within our current services and those that we fund."

"We hope people in this district feel empowered through TÅ«ngia te Ururua to contribute to the design of our services."