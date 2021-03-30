COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across Waikato and New Zealand - DHB

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 08:49

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is well underway across the country, starting with our border and managed isolation facility (MIF) workers and their household contacts. We have now given first vaccinations to around 25,000 people in New Zealand, including more than 3100 in the Waikato.

The first vaccination in our region was given on 25 February and we’ve now had almost all of our MIF workers in to receive their first of two doses and over 200 have now also had their second dose which provides the maximum protection. We’re also offering the vaccine to their household contacts to ensure all of our most at risk people are able to be immunised.

The Pfizer vaccine has been used for our initial roll-out and the Government has confirmed that the country has secured an additional 8.5 million doses which means there’s enough of this variant to immunise everyone. This is good news as it’s a highly effective vaccine and we won’t have to juggle a variety of storage, delivery, scheduling and other protocols which may vary between different vaccines.

The main challenge with the Pfizer vaccine is that it must be stored at an extremely low temperature (around -70°C) and once taken out of storage and into regular refrigeration we have just five days to use it (including any transport time to our vaccine centres). Our team have done an outstanding job here to schedule people for their immunisation appointments and have managed to use every single dose available with zero wastage. This has meant that on the occasions when someone from our Group 1 cohort has been unable to make an appointment, we’ve asked some of our frontline workers (the next group due for scheduling) to come in early.

This time last year we were flat out working on our COVID-19 response. Although we are no less busy today, it is certainly a more uplifting project to now be working on the delivery of a vaccine, starting with those who have done so much to keep our community safe.