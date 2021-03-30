Roll your own-specific warnings should be considered - study

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 09:04

Graphic pictorial warnings designed specifically for roll your own tobacco pouches should be considered, a University of Otago study has revealed.

The study is the first of its kind to be undertaken in New Zealand and explores how roll your own smokers - who are 40 per cent of smokers in New Zealand - reacted to roll your own-specific themes and warnings.

Lead researcher Mei-Ling Blank, a Research Fellow in the Department of Preventive and Social Medicine, says the results suggest it is time to introduce new, harder hitting, user-specific themes on tobacco pouches.

"New Zealand has a very high percentage of smokers who use roll your own tobacco compared to many other countries, and they tend to hold beliefs that roll your own is superior to tailormade cigarettes. "Slightly more than 50 per cent of the participants in this study thought that roll your own was more natural (54.7 per cent) and has fewer additives (50.8 per cent) compared to tailormade. This is incorrect, in fact in New Zealand many more additives are included in roll your own tobacco compared to tailormade," Ms Blank says.

"These erroneous beliefs may enable roll your own smokers to differentiate themselves from tailormade smokers, and self-exempt from any anti-smoking campaigns. It may mean that roll your own users think the general smoking warnings do apply to them.

"Because the tobacco pouch is usually the last thing a roll your own smoker sees before lighting up, we conducted the study to see if novel roll your own-specific warnings resonate with those smokers."

As part of the survey, 785 roll your own smokers were shown images of tobacco pouches with eight different pictorial warning labels and messages targeting roll your own smokers. The images featured themes of health information, toxins, males and females suffering from smoking-related illness, material hardship, financial cost, family transmission of smoking and harm to pets.

The picture of a man suffering - a real image of a man who was a smoker and who died from cancer at the age of 34 - elicited the strongest response, followed by the image of a woman suffering from lung and brain cancer who died at the age of 42, and that of a pet cat suffering from second hand smoke.

"Our results suggest the Government should consider introducing roll your own-specific pictorial warning labels. Designs emphasising personal, whÄnau, and possibly pet suffering, with identifiable characters and personal facts could be a good starting point," Ms Blank says.

Policies should not limit designs to small sets, such as the 14 designs used in New Zealand, she says.

"Thus far, no countries have implemented pictorial labels with themes or designs specific to roll your own or tailormade. However, New Zealand is unique in having such a high percentage of roll your own smokers, so it is important to communicate specifically with them with themes and messages that are relevant to them, and keep emphasising that all forms of tobacco are harmful to health."

The paper "New Zealand roll-your-own smokers’ reaction to novel roll-your-own tobacco packaging warning labels" by Ms Blank, Professor Janet Hoek and Professor Philip Gendall is published this week in the Drug and Alcohol Review