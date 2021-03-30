Smoke a risk in Christchurch - ARFNZ

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 10:20

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is urging anyone with a respiratory condition living in Christchurch to avoid venturing outdoors if they can see or smell smoke, with the active fire currently burning at the pizza factory in Hillsborough.

Smoke from fires can worsen existing respiratory conditions and cause burning eyes, sore throats and coughing.

"Smoke is a major trigger for asthma, as it is effectively tiny particles entering the throat and lungs," says Joanna Turner, Research and Education Manager, ARFNZ. "This can severely irritate those with respiratory illnesses like asthma, bronchitis, or COPD, with children and the elderly being among those most at risk of unexpected flare-ups."

Joanna says that the best thing people can do is stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed at home and offices until the smoke clears.

"If you have a respiratory condition, ensure that you keep your respiratory medication nearby. If you are experiencing exacerbations or flare-ups of your respiratory condition and you are concerned, contact your GP or call Healthline for advice."