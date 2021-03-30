Active+ shares top tips for a healthier Easter

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 - 12:20

One of New Zealand’s largest multi-disciplinary wellness, prevention and rehabilitation suppliers, has put together seven top tips for a healthier Easter.

Active+, which has clinics throughout the North and South Islands, and recently celebrated its 30 year anniversary, has drawn upon the expertise of its many dietitians, psychologists and exercise professionals to collate the pointers, which include tips to help you enjoy your eggs this Easter and why reliving your childhood with an Easter egg hunt is a great idea.

Seven top tips for a healthier, happier Easter

Enjoy sharing food with family and friends. Easter is a perfect time to gather loved ones together to share a nutritious meal. Include plenty of fresh seasonal produce, from a wide variety of colours and perhaps even start your own family food tradition. Eating together can enhance the pleasure that is gained from the eating experience and also be a good opportunity to role model healthy eating habits to children and teens.

Head to the dark side. Choose the dark chocolate version. In general, it contains less sugar than milk and white chocolate and more flavanols (antioxidants) - the higher the cocoa percentage, the better. Chocolate also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that create feelings of pleasure and contains serotonin, a natural antidepressant that can elevate mood.

Don’t deprive yourself. If you’re craving some creamy chocolate, then go ahead and enjoy it - but remember to do so mindfully. Sit down, away from distraction. Take three deep breaths before you eat and chew your food well. While you’re eating, stop to savour the taste, temperature and texture of your food. Tuning into your senses is a simple way to practise mindful eating and it also helps us to eat with joy.

Keep perspective. It’s what you eat overall that counts. Remember Easter is only one weekend out of 52. It is a special occasion that should be enjoyed, not feared. No one single food (Easter egg or other!), meal or day of eating is going to make you ‘bad’ or ‘unhealthy.’

Take a Sunday stroll. As Easter Sundays go, they’re normally pretty slow-paced. If you don’t feel like pounding the pavement or a trip to the gym, head out for a brisk walk or bike ride with the family and have fun reconnecting, as well as revving up your metabolism.

Hop to it. If you want to get a bit more active, grab a skipping rope for a burst cardio session before enjoying the rest of the weekend. Jumping is an incredibly high-intensity cardio exercise which burns large amounts of energy in no time at all. Even better? Jumping releases endorphins, which make you feel happy (and is longer lasting than the endorphins triggered by chocolate). If you don’t fancy skipping, you could bust some jump squats or jumping jacks while you’re watching TV instead.

Discover your inner child with an Easter egg hunt. Organising an Easter egg hunt in your garden or local park can be a great way to get active. The set-up (all the ups-and-down, crawling, bending and twisting to get to those hiding spots!) can be just as physically active as it is for the kids doing the searching.

For many New Zealanders, continuing to make healthy food and exercise over the Easter holidays is an important part of their routine, and makes them feel good. However, the health experts at Active+ are quick to emphasise that Kiwis shouldn’t feel guilty about enjoying the Easter weekend. If you want a break from exercise, or feel like eating a few chocolate eggs and hot cross buns, don’t beat yourself up about it. Simply return to a more balanced regime once the festivities are over.

"It’s difficult to get through the Easter holidays without touching a single chocolate egg or bunny, so I would recommend enjoying yourself! Have that chocolate egg that you’ve been craving. A few pieces aren’t going to do any harm in the long run," says Active+ Director, Andy Schmidt.

Angela Berrill dietitian and director of ABC Nutrition, delivering services on behalf of Active, + agrees. "When it comes to healthy eating, it’s just as important to have a healthy relationship with food - one where you can eat all foods, (Easter eggs included!) without restriction or feelings of guilt or shame. Tune in and listen to your body - acknowledge it’s hunger and fullness cues and how each food really makes you feel."

Once the long Easter weekend is over, Andy recommends easing back into exercise carefully.

"If you’ve had some time away from exercise and feel like you’ve gone a little overboard with the chocolate, the best thing to do is get back to some kind of routine as soon as you can. But don’t feel like you need to work out like someone possessed to correct the indulgence! You don’t. All that will do is make you more susceptible to injury. Take things gently, whether you’re a runner, cyclist, walker or a gym-goer, until you feel like your fitness is back where it was."

Active+ can help with almost anything in terms of prevention, rehabilitation and wellness. Services include physiotherapy, nutrition and dietary support, multi-disciplinary rehabilitation, concussion and brain injury rehabilitation, pain management, psychology and neuropsychology assessment; specialist medical assessments, and counselling.

The 100% Kiwi owned rehabilitation and physiotherapy network was founded by Gill Web in 1990. She had a vision of helping Kiwis by providing rehabilitation, prevention and wellness services that are needed and trusted by New Zealand communities.

Active+ is supported by a leadership team that benefits from an impressive depth of expertise and many decades in the wellness industry. This includes Active+ Directors, Andy Schmidt and Dr Corne Mackie. Andy is a qualified physiotherapist with a Masters of Health Practice (with Distinction) in Musculoskeletal Physiotherapy, while Corne has spent more than a decade as a highly respected clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist.

Active+ recently teamed up with not-for-profit Southern Cross Rehabilitation, a subsidiary of Southern Cross Hospitals. The joint venture will enable continued expansion and provision of more quality care for Kiwis.

Over the past thirty years, it is estimated that Active+ has helped more than 300,000 New Zealanders with injury prevention, rehabilitation and wellness.

For more information on Active+, visit activeplus.co.nz.