Choose Well for health care this Easter - Hawke's Bay DHB

Thursday, 1 April, 2021 - 12:45

Hawke’s Bay health officials are asking locals to Choose Well for health care this Easter holiday period and be COVID responsible by staying vigilant and sticking to the basics.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said anyone who became unwell should call a COVID testing centre directly to arrange a test. People can also be referred via their GP, nurse practitioner or Healthline.

"It’s important everyone stays vigilant and sticks to the basics: washing hands, coughing and sneezing into the elbow, staying home if sick and wearing masks or face coverings on all public transport."

Dr Jones said with various events planned in Hawke’s Bay this long weekend and visitors expected into the region, everyone had a role to play in being COVID responsible.

"Please continue to use the COVID Tracer app to keep track of where you’ve been, scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard. Bluetooth tracing allows you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for COVID-19.

"If you become unwell and are advised to get a test, please do so. Visitors should not wait until they get home to get tested," said Dr Jones.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Robin Whyman said Hawke’s Bay Hospital remained very busy and if it’s not an emergency, calling Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your GP was the best option for referral to an after-hours clinic if necessary.

"Seeking advice about your health care early can avoid situations becoming an emergency.

"We are asking people to please help us out and be sensible about their healthcare needs by choosing the right care, from the right place, at the right time.

"We strongly encourage people to use the hospital’s emergency department for emergencies only as priority will always be given to those with life-threatening conditions."

Dr Whyman said various 24/7 services for mental health and wellbeing support were also readily available for those who were struggling or needing support.

"Remember it’s okay to ask for help. Free help is available by texting 1737 anytime of the day or night. You can also call Lifeline on 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357. The DHB’s Emergency Mental Health service can also be contacted day or night on 0800 112 334."

COVID testing centre numbers, as well as a list of pharmacies and clinics that will be open during the Easter holiday period can be found on the Our Health website at www.ourhealthhb.nz.