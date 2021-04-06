New Zealand Health Group announces Maori Health scholarships

Tuesday, 6 April, 2021 - 14:46

The New Zealand Health Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of three new undergraduate MÄori health scholarships in 2021, in partnership with Whitireia New Zealand and its charitable trust for scholarships, the Whitireia Foundation.

The New Zealand Health Group (NZHG) Limited is the country’s largest provider of Home and Community services, rehabilitation and behavioural support, health staffing and training, with a highly trained, multicultural workforce and offices nationwide. Through its companies, Geneva Healthcare, HealthCare New Zealand, Solora, NZ Care and Explore, the Group provides healthcare services to over 30,000 New Zealanders and employs over 12,000 caregiving, nursing and other health professional staff.

Our purpose in offering these scholarships is to support the continuing growth of the MÄori health workforce, helping to expand MÄori cultural, technical and leadership expertise in the healthcare sector, and ultimately improve healthcare experiences and outcomes for MÄori nationwide.

It is our privilege to partner with Whitireia in awarding these scholarships, with their Bachelor of Nursing MÄori qualification achieving one of the highest Nursing programme pass rates in Aotearoa.

MÄori Nursing and Paramedic focus

Each of the three MÄori Student Scholarships is for $5,000 towards study costs: two for the Bachelor of Nursing MÄori, and one for the Bachelor of Health Science (Paramedic).

The scholarships will be presented to the successful students by Ranei Wineera-Parai, Executive Cultural Advisor for the New Zealand Health Group, at the Whitireia Foundation Luncheon in June 2021.

Empowering decision-making

"Improving outcomes for MÄori, and others underserved by our health system, is a strategic goal for us all in the New Zealand Health Group,"

"We see our role as actively helping to grow the MÄori healthcare workforce, both within our own businesses and by supporting up-and-coming MÄori healthcare professionals in their studies in the wider community."

"Our aim is to enable and empower active decision-making by MÄori, rather than simply consultation, in all areas of healthcare that impact our communities," adds Wineera-Parai.