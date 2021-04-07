Mental Health Crisis Hub a reality for Hawke’s Bay

Wednesday, 7 April, 2021 - 22:12

Creating a place where people can go when they are experiencing mental health distress, but don’t need emergency department care, is becoming a reality in Hawke’s Bay following the announcement of a mental health crisis hub today.

Minister of Health Andrew Little officially unveiled the name of the new service, Te TÄwharau meaning shelter, which will be a hub of services delivered as a collaboration between health, social services and police and include a dedicated peer support team, today.

Nurse Director Mental Health Peta Rowden, who has been involved in the development of the programme said mental health and addiction affects a high proportion of the Hawke’s Bay community.

"We wanted to improve how we deliver our mental health and addiction services and believed a Crisis Hub model where health and social services could work in partnership and come together to provide a wrap-around service was what people wanted.

"Our vision is to bolster the consumer and whÄnau voice, expand the workforce to include support workers who have a lived experience so we can provide the kind of service people want.

"The new service, once it is operational, will be available 24/7 and will provide specialist care alongside input from social services, with the needs of the patient at the centre.

Ms Rowden said the development of the crisis hub model had included a vast number of stakeholders, families and consumers, she said.

With funding approval from the Ministry of Health to pilot this programme the new service has now been designed and will be recruited to by the end of this financial year.

A new home for the service is in the final stages of development and is expected to be operational by the middle of the year.