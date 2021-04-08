Pacific Pharmacists getting out of the Pharmacy and into Pasifika Festival

Thursday, 8 April, 2021 - 13:57

The Pacific Pharmacists’ Association will have a stand at this year’s Auckland Pasifika Festival at Mt Smart Stadium on 10 and 11 April.

"This is our chance to get out from behind our counters and the four walls of the Pharmacy and have some real conversations with our Pacific people," says Natalia, Pacific Pharmacist and the organiser of the stand this weekend.

"Our advice is completely free, just as it is when you visit your local Community Pharmacy. We love having conversations with people about their health, their medicines and helping them stay informed but we rely on people coming to see us. The Pasifika Festival gives us a chance to get in amongst the people and make ourselves visible and available," continues Natalia.

The PPA has two main aims this weekend:

1. Engaging with our Pacific community to come and talk to us about their medicines and health

2. Showing our people all the good work Pharmacists do and encouraging more Pacific people to consider a career in Pharmacy

According to Pharmacy Council of NZ statistics there are only 38 pharmacists that identify as Pacific, yet we are serving an ever growing Pacific population of nearly 300, 000 people.

"Pharmacists and Pharmacy technicians are an integral part of the health care team and we need much stronger Pacific representation. As Pacific pharmacists we are unique as we can see how the health system works from both sides," says Kasey Brown, President of the PPA.

"Pacific pharmacists have an important and unique role in improving the health of Pacific people in New Zealand - we work with our communities every day. We want to support more Pacific pharmacists by mentoring them throughout their journey from school to university to their intern year and throughout their pharmacy careers," says Kasey.

The stand will have information about studying to be a Pharmacist or a Pharmacy Technician. There will be Pacific pharmacists and technicians as well as current Pharmacy students from the University of Auckland on hand to talk to about what studying Pharmacy is really like.

We will be offering free blood pressure checks as well as free fruit as a healthy snack in between the delicious Pacific food on offer. There will also be health information and a safe quiet space for a chat or a rest from the festivities of the day.

If you and your family are heading down to Mt Smart Stadium to be part of Pasifika Festival this weekend, look out for the Pacific Pharmacists’ Association stall in Hub 4 located near the Niue Village and entrance A on Maurice Rd.

The team is looking forward to seeing you there.