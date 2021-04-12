Passengers on three Auckland bus journeys are asked to watch for symptoms

Monday, 12 April, 2021 - 18:01

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has identified three bus journeys taken by Case B, the security guard from the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility, later diagnosed with COVID-19.

Passengers who were on these buses at these times are considered to be casual contacts, as the case sat away from others and wore a mask. Casual contacts need to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, and call Healthline on 0800 358 54 53 and get tested if they become unwell.

ARPHS is working with Auckland Transport to alert passengers on these buses who had registered their HOP card with their contact details. There will be a COVID-19 tracer app push notification as well for those who have scanned the QR code on each bus.

Bus journey details

Monday 29 March, bus 25 L, taken between 6:19 and 6:44, from St James, Queen St (Stop 7058) to 1530 Dominion Rd, (Stop 8444)

Saturday 3 April (Easter Saturday), bus 25 L, taken between 17:19 and 17:47, from 1279 Dominion Rd (Stop 8445) to St James, Queen St (Stop 7058)

Sunday 4 April (Easter Sunday), bus 25 L, taken between 17:13 and 17:38, from 1215 Dominion Rd (Stop 8443) to St James Queen St (Stop 7058).

This information is from AT HOP card data and reflects the time the case boarded and disembarked the buses. Extra time has been added on either side of each bus trip on the Ministry of Health Location of Interest page to ensure we reach all potential contacts.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

a new or worsening cough fever (at least 38C) shortness of breath a sore throat sneezing and runny nose temporary loss of smell.

Some people may have less typical symptoms such as only: fever, diarrhoea, headache, muscle pain, nausea/vomiting, or confusion/irritability.

Anyone who has shown these symptoms, or who develops them, should free phone Healthline for advice (0800 358 5453) and arrange to get tested.

More information about COVID-19 is available at: www.covid19.govt.nz or https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.