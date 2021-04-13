Kiwi charity expands to 58 countries with suicide prevention partnership

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 08:58

A unique partnership between a kiwi tech nonprofit and the global lead in suicide prevention means people experiencing a mental health crisis across the world can now more easily access free emotional support.

According to the World Health Organization, every 40 seconds someone dies from suicide.¹ Suicide is also the second leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29, typically known as digital natives.

In an effort to combat the challenges faced in searching for mental health and crisis help online, Kiwi charity Live For Tomorrow first launched its free Find A Helpline tool in New Zealand in September. The tool, available at findahelpline.com, connects people to the most relevant service for them according to their needs.

A new partnership with the International Association for Suicide Prevention now sees the service expand to over 50 countries, making it the largest resource of free mental health helplines online.

From today, people seeking access to crisis support through the International Association for Suicide Prevention’s website will be bridged to Find A Helpline. The crisis support page is linked to by over 22,000 web pages globally, including the support pages of tech giants Google and Twitch.

Elliot Taylor, co-founder of Live For Tomorrow, says the partnership will enable more people to access help in their time of need.

"Everyday people experiencing a mental health crisis seek out support online. It’s essential that we provide accurate information and a quality user experience to make this as easy as possible."

"As a proudly kiwi charity with an international mission, we’ve been looking for the right partners to extend our impact and reach. We couldn’t think of a better partner than the International Association for Suicide Prevention."

"This new collaboration sees us not only expand our offering globally, but increase the awareness of Find A Helpline so more people can access support, when and where they need it," he says.

Wendy Orchard, Executive Director of the International Association for Suicide Prevention, says that partnering with Live For Tomorrow will greatly improve the user experience for those in crisis accessing help through the organization’s website.

"Find A Helpline is an innovative and sensitive online tool and as the global lead in suicide prevention, we share a resolve and responsibility to connect people in crisis to help," she says.

To coincide with the partnership launch, both Live For Tomorrow and International Association for Suicide Prevention have refreshed the visual experience of their websites.

A personalized Find A Helpline link greets visitors from the International Association for Suicide Prevention with a pop-up message of encouragement. The feature, which is also used by social media influencers, aims to make the experience of seeking help more empathetic.

Over the coming months, Find A Helpline will expand to feature verified helpline information in over 70 countries.