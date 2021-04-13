Waipareira raises staff to living wage and threatens legal action against DHBs

Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 - 12:30

Waipareira CE John Tamihere has announced his lowest paid workers will be paid the living wage - not the minimum wage.

At the Waipareira CEO Breakfast Tamihere, said the Board had green lighted that effective immediately, those on low wages would receive $22.10 cents per hour.

Waipareira has always been ahead of the curve. In 2016, it lifted its lowest paid staff to $20, when the living wage was $16.50 an hour.

"Once again our board has made a commitment that no one who works at Waipareira will earn less than $44k a year," Tamihere said.

"And for some of our staff, that is still a struggle.

"But Waipareira staff are passionate about their work and the people they serve.

"It’s my job as CEO to get my staff pay parity."

Tamihere plans to take the DHBs to task over contracts and payments. He said DHBs contract out services at 20% lower than what they pay their own staff.

"We take a very strong advocacy position on all matters," Tamihere said.

"And I regret that we are underpaid by the DHBs up to 20% for what others get, we will once again litigate that.

"Why do we litigate in our own country? Because we are treated 20% less to do the same job and we must speak that truth."

At the breakfast two kaimahi - Senior Administrator Rima Dean and long-time educationalist Jo Nicholson were recipients of the WhÄnau Ora award and a new award the Kokiri Award respectively.

"Rima and Jo are outstanding people, outstanding kaimahi and outstanding ambassadors for Waipareira and it is my pleasure to present them with their awards today," Tamihere said.