Govt of Niue announces Pfizer BioNtech is Niue's preferred vaccine

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 11:00

The Government of Niue announced today that the COVID-19: Pfizer and BioNtech (Comirnaty) vaccine is the preferred provider for the people of Niue.

The Cabinet approved the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Comirnaty in Niue, as it is also the only vaccine currently approved by Medsafe (New Zealand has secured 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in total) and also the primary vaccine provider for New Zealand.

The Pfizer vaccine has a success rate of 95% and is administered in two doses in the upper arm three weeks apart-the complete immunity afforded by the vaccine kicks in a week after the second dose. The Government of Niue is eager to vaccinate 100% of the eligible population which is those aged 16 years and older, to help prevent a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19.

Government of Niue officials are working very closely with New Zealand Ministry of Health officials to ensure all requirements are met for a successful vaccination programme, and have been reassured that any assistance needed from New Zealand will be forthcoming.

Government of Niue officials are working very closely with New Zealand Ministry of Health officials to ensure the all requirements are met for a successful vaccination programme, and have been reassured that any assistance needed from New Zealand will be forthcoming.

The Plan will ensure that Niue’s frontline health care workers and border agency staff, along with their household members have the first opportunity to be vaccinated, followed by the island’s general population.

Minister of the Ministry of Social Services Sauni Tongatule says Niue remains COVID-19 free and this vaccine programme will provide added protection for the people of Niue.

"The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine is the most significant protection we have to ensure the ongoing health and safety of Niue’s people and it also strengthens our COVID-response," says Tongatule.

Both governments of Niue and New Zealand are working concertedly towards ensuring all safety protocols and response capabilities are in place for the vaccine roll-out programme.