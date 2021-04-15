HPV screening delays mean Maori and Pacific women are dying - RNZCGP

Thursday, 15 April, 2021 - 10:27

New Zealand’s MÄori and Pacific women are dying at two-three times the rate of other women because the way we screen for cervical cancer isn’t as good as it could be.

Dr Samantha Murton is the President of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and has been ‘frustrated and very disappointed’ by the health system’s lack of progress in this area.

"New Zealand has a world class health system delivering amazing care but, in this respect, we’re letting women, and their families down and that’s particularly true for MÄori and Pacific women.

"Cervical screening has progressed and the best first test is now an HPV swab. However, our clinicians are asked to carry on with performing a test that could be done in a better way.

"As a College we expect our members to be working to the best international standards and they currently cannot," says Dr Murton.

Dr Murton, and her colleague Dr Rachel Mackie, who is Chair of Te Akoranga a MÄui, the College’s group of MÄori doctors, is calling for an urgent Government policy change and investment that would allow women to self-administer a screening test for primary human papillomavirus (HPV). They wish to acknowledge the work of Dr Beverley Lawton (Distinguished Fellow of the College) in her advocacy for implementation of HPV self-testing.

Increased MÄori and Pacific deaths have been put down to lower screening rates and studies have shown that a self-taken HPV test is acceptable to MÄori women and if provided can increase screening rates by nearly three times.

"The way it works," says Dr Murton, "Is that a woman swabs herself in private, the test gets saved in a plastic tube and handed straight over to the GP or nurse. There has also been research in some places, like WaitematÄ DHB, about allowing for at-home testing with samples mailed back.

"It’s clean, safe, and private. It is also fantastically cost-effective because you’re not using plastic speculums, disposable bed coverings, or a clinician’s time.

"It’s a real no-brainer," says Dr Murton.

"We can lodge the results the same way a smear test is currently tracked, and we’ll be saving lives."

Dr Rachel Mackie says, "The University of Otago’s Review of Cervical Cancer Occurrences in relation to Screening History in New Zealand for the years 2013-2017 showed a higher incidence of cervical cancer for MÄori women compared to non-MÄori (8.1 women per 100,000 compared to 4.4 women per 100,000 for non-MÄori). This highlights the ongoing equity gap, which continues from previous reviews of cervical cancer rates.

"Mortality rates for MÄori are also higher at two-three times that of non-MÄori with the numbers being similar for Pacific women. And why? Because of inaction around a simple process change in how women are tested; its inequitable and unacceptable," says Dr Mackie.

"Cervical cancer is an entirely preventable cancer. It is usually a slow-growing cancer so a screening test can pick up changes and allow treatment for precursors prior to the development of cancer but if screening does not occur this cannot happen," she says.

"It doesn’t get much more serious than death and that’s exactly what’s happening to MÄori and Pacific women because they’re not being tested enough due to barriers that include this unpleasant examination."

The College wishes to mihi Hon Kiri Allen for being brave enough to share her story so that other women are encouraged to enquire about, or follow up on, cervical screening.