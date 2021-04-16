No new community cases; 1 case of Covid-19 in managed isolation

Friday, 16 April, 2021 - 14:00

There are no new cases in the community to report today.

There is one new positive case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation since our last media statement yesterday. The new case is a contact of a previously reported case who is in quarantine. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 100.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,234. Two previously reported cases have now been reclassified. Both are now deemed historical and were reported in their respective countries of origin, so are not included in New Zealand’s figures. This has created a net change in our total confirmed cases of -1 since our statement yesterday.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 46 historical cases, out of a total of 418 cases.

Testing information

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,963,982.

On Thursday, 4,694 tests were processed. The seven-day rolling average up to yesterday is 4,478 tests processed.

The pop-up testing centre at the Mt Roskill War Memorial, 15 May Road, Auckland, is open today.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS). For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

New border case details Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

30 March India United Arab Emirates Day 15 / contact of a case Auckland

NZ COVID Tracer

NZ COVID Tracer now has 2,783,081 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 248,747,360 and users have created 9,303,430 manual diary entries. There have been 808,660 scans in the last 24 hours to 1pm yesterday.

It’s critical to keep track of where you’ve been and the COVID Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven’t already done so.

Next update

The Ministry’s next update is planned for 1pm on Sunday 18 April.