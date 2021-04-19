Anzac Day service - Hawke's Bay DHB

Monday, 19 April, 2021 - 20:11

Hawke’s Bay DHB Lead Hospital Chaplain Reverend Barbara Walker QSO says this year’s service will not only be extra special for many members of the community who missed out on paying their respects last year due to COVID-19 lockdown, but it will be particularly poignant for her personally - it will be the last Anzac service she presides over before retiring later this year.

Hawke’s Bay Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital was officially opened by the Minister of Health, Hon. JA Young on Anzac Day April 25 1928. Since then, as the official war memorial for Hastings, the hospital has hosted a public ceremony each Anzac Day.

"As the only Fallen Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital in New Zealand, it has been a privilege and honour to be involved in facilitating these Anzac Day services with the DHB for the past 12 years," said Reverend Walker.

"Each service is always well attended, poignant and special, though last year because of lockdown it was even more unique because we conducted the service over the intercom in the hospital," she said.

Reverend Walker said this year’s service, which starts at 10am outside the hospital’s chapel, includes guest speakers from the New Zealand Army and DHB Chief Executive Keriana Brooking, a special tribute to nurses as well as performances by the Salvation Army Band and Hawke’s Bay Prima Volta’s Charitable Trust members. There will also be special involvement by Clubs Hastings RSA, Girl Guide representatives, as well as a flyover by the Hawke’s Bay East Coast Aero Club.

At the end of the service guests are invited to light a remembrance candle in the Chapel or place a poppy on the altar. Morning tea is served in Zacs Café.