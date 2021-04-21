Whanau Ora model provides a blueprint for new Maori Health Authority - NAIA

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 11:33

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is encouraged by this morning’s announcement of major reforms to the healthcare system, including the establishment of a long-awaited MÄori Health Authority, and calls for Government to look to WhÄnau Ora as a model. PouÄrahi/CEO Helen Leahy says that the announcement is positive news for whÄnau who for too long have experienced differential treatment, follow up, referrals and outcomes under the current health arrangements. She is pleased that the new authority will be MÄori-led and will offer joint decision-making rights on national strategies, policies and plans that affect MÄori.

"The proof of the commitment will lie in the detail around the resourcing, the leadership and the accountability approach," says Ms Leahy. "We are hopeful that this morning’s announcement is a sign that change is on the horizon but it will rely on fulsome and frank dialogue right across our whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and MÄori communities to design the framework we need."

Over the past six years, Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu has demonstrated the strength of the WhÄnau Ora model as the commissioning agency for the South Island, and Ms Leahy believes it provides a blueprint for the MÄori Health Authority to follow. "The nine iwi who hold mana whenua authority across Te Waipounamu have been change-makers in setting the bold direction for a WhÄnau Ora approach," says Ms Leahy. "In order to urgently improve outcomes, we would hope that Health NZ and the MÄori Health Authority will have sufficient autonomy and real independence to monitor services, address equity, and achieve consistency across delivery."

"We have heard directly from whÄnau the dissatisfaction and distress of those the system classifies as ‘unreachable’, simply because has not been equipped to meet their needs," says Ms Leahy. "These are whÄnau who have felt locked out of the system because bureaucracy has created too many fences to leap and mazes to navigate. WhÄnau Ora has helped many whÄnau to overcome these challenges and these learnings can be applied to the new authority."

Ms Leahy says that it is crucial the Government looks to the success of the WhÄnau Ora approach when designing and implementing the new MÄori Health Authority, to ensure that no whÄnau are left behind. "We want to see universal consistency, which applies to access, quality of outcomes, coverage and reach," says Ms Leahy. "WhÄnau should not be missing out because of their postcode or their bank balance."