Health reforms to drive greater equity welcomed - Whanau Awhina Plunket

Sweeping reforms to the health system to drive greater equity, particularly for whÄnau MÄori and Pasifika peoples, have been welcomed by WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket, the country’s largest provider of healthcare services for children under five.
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Chair, Dame Fran Wilde, says the reforms are a bold step forward for our health system.
"These reforms will address key issues we witness on the frontline every day - uneven care depending on where you live and poorer outcomes for whÄnau MÄori, Pasifika peoples, and those with greater needs.
"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has committed to delivering equitable outcomes for whÄnau MÄori by 2025, and we are pleased to see this as a key focus for the reforms, including the creation of a new MÄori Health Authority. We welcome the opportunity to support the work of iwi and other MÄori providers as they deliver this important mahi," said Dame Wilde.
"As the largest Well Child Tamariki Ora provider, and the only one operating nationally, we are looking forward to working with the transition team, Ministry of Health, and the new Health NZ and MÄori Health Authority and other key partners to deliver on this new vision for healthcare in New Zealand," said WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s Chief Executive, Amanda Malu.
This move to a national public health service mirrors WhÄnau Äwhina’s own journey almost five years ago, when our membership made the decision to consolidate our area and regional societies to one unified national trust.
"We recognised early on that while some Plunket regions were doing well, others were struggling financially and the move to a single national body meant we could better utilise our resources to deliver our equitable services across Aotearoa for the good of all our children," said Ms Malu.
