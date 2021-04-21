Health reforms to drive greater equity welcomed - Whanau Awhina Plunket

Wednesday, 21 April, 2021 - 14:09

Sweeping reforms to the health system to drive greater equity, particularly for whÄnau MÄori and Pasifika peoples, have been welcomed by WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket, the country’s largest provider of healthcare services for children under five.

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Chair, Dame Fran Wilde, says the reforms are a bold step forward for our health system.

"These reforms will address key issues we witness on the frontline every day - uneven care depending on where you live and poorer outcomes for whÄnau MÄori, Pasifika peoples, and those with greater needs.

"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket has committed to delivering equitable outcomes for whÄnau MÄori by 2025, and we are pleased to see this as a key focus for the reforms, including the creation of a new MÄori Health Authority. We welcome the opportunity to support the work of iwi and other MÄori providers as they deliver this important mahi," said Dame Wilde.

"As the largest Well Child Tamariki Ora provider, and the only one operating nationally, we are looking forward to working with the transition team, Ministry of Health, and the new Health NZ and MÄori Health Authority and other key partners to deliver on this new vision for healthcare in New Zealand," said WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s Chief Executive, Amanda Malu.

This move to a national public health service mirrors WhÄnau Äwhina’s own journey almost five years ago, when our membership made the decision to consolidate our area and regional societies to one unified national trust.

"We recognised early on that while some Plunket regions were doing well, others were struggling financially and the move to a single national body meant we could better utilise our resources to deliver our equitable services across Aotearoa for the good of all our children," said Ms Malu.