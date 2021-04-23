Finalists named for the inaugural New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards

Friday, 23 April, 2021 - 16:12

He Tohu Mauri Ora

Mauri Mahi, Mauri Ora

He tÄngata/wahine PÅ«kenga

He tÄngata/wahine MÄkohakoha

He tÄngata/wahine tino mÄia

Through the work you are all doing, our whÄnau, our community and our nation prosper.

Organisers of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards | He Tohu Mauri Ora are thrilled to announce the 2021 finalists.

In a year that’s been far from ordinary, the awards celebrate extraordinary achievements across the primary healthcare sector.

The 47 finalists, selected from over 130 entries have risen to the year’s challenge to deliver awesome health outcomes and work towards achieving equity.

Winners will be announced at a glittering black-tie gala in Auckland on 15 May.

Celebrating excellence and driving innovation

Organised by The Health Media and Pharmacy Guild of New Zealand, the awards are in their second year and showcase the heroes at work in the primary care and community health sector.

Every day, GPs, nurses, practice managers, pharmacists, midwives and others are finding smart ways to collaborate, innovate and place patients at the heart of healthcare.

The awards shine a spotlight on their outstanding work and their dedication to improving the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

"There are many examples of innovation and excellence among the finalists, and it is especially important to celebrate these and recognise them as paving the way for the desired changes we all seek to achieve equity and improved health and wellbeing outcomes for all New Zealanders," says Pharmacy Guild chief executive Andrew Gaudin.

"The guild congratulates all entrants and finalists and looks forward to their successes being celebrated at the awards gala."

A complete list of finalists is attached and can also be found on the NZ Primary Healthcare Awards website nzphawards.co.nz

Stepping forward in an uncertain year

Awards organisers sincerely thank everyone who took the time to submit an entry.

"In a year dominated by the COVID pandemic, in which primary care showed its worth in numerous ways, no one would blame anybody for taking a rest from being awesome primary care workers and not thinking about award entries," says The Health Media managing editor Barbara Fountain.

"A big congratulations to our finalists. We’ll share news of your success through the sector so your hard work can contribute to improving outcomes for patients and consumers and to dealing to the health inequities experienced by MÄori and Pacific people."

Support from across the sector

The awards are generously supported by high-profile health sector groups that see value in promoting and celebrating excellence in primary care.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is the principal sponsor of the awards for the second year.

"ACC is proud to continue our support of the New Zealand Primary Healthcare Awards this year," says ACC chief clinical officer and head of health partnerships John Robson.

"Celebrating excellence in community care is a way to acknowledge and thank health professionals for achieving safe health outcomes for New Zealanders. Particularly during this challenging year during which COVID-19 has been impacting community care.

"We are particularly excited to recognise the great work done reducing patient harm in the ACC Patient Safety Award category," Mr Robson says.

Ms Fountain says organisers greatly appreciate the sponsors’ generous support in such an unpredictable year.

"In these uncertain times it would be easier to not fund these awards. We are hopeful that your generosity will help drive much-needed innovation in the sector. The recent announcement of large-scale sector reform further underlines the need for such innovation," she says.

Awards gala evening

Finalists will be honoured at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on 15 May. People can get together and re-connect, enjoy drinks and a gourmet dinner and dance the night away with music by Tongue and Groove.

Celebrity speaker and wellbeing advocate Jase Te Patu will emcee the evening and announce the winners of the 22 category awards. In the evening’s grand finale, he will reveal the winner of the ACC Supreme Award, which honours the year’s "winner of winners".

Don’t miss your chance to join the fun. Tickets are on sale now ($250 + GST). Be quick to book your seat or table - limited seats are available and ticket sales close on 1 May.

Principal sponsor

The 2021 awards’ principal sponsor is the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC).

Gold sponsors

BDO, Blue Star, Boehringer Ingelheim, College of Nurses Aotearoa NZ, Douglas Pharmaceuticals, GenPro, Green Cross Health, Habit Health, Medispace, Medtech, Ministry of Health, Pharmaceutical Society, Pharmacy Guild, ProPharma, Southern Cross Health Insurance and Spark Health.