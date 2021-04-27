Green Cross Health welcomes health care reforms

Tuesday, 27 April, 2021 - 12:24

Green Cross Health welcomes these reforms, seeing them as an opportunity to transform the future of health care and create a less complicated and more equitable system for New Zealanders.

"We commend the changes outlined by the Ministry. They are a bold step in the right direction for health care in our country. We’ve long advocated for a more people-centred, accessible and integrated health care system," says Group CEO Rachael Newfield.

Equity of access and health outcomes is crucial, and we believe the creation of the MÄori Health Authority is a significant step forward in ensuring that all planning and delivery of primary health care is underpinned by Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Much is still to be mapped out with how these changes will affect pharmacy, general practice and community-based care. Green Cross Health was part of the consultations that occurred leading up to this announcement and will continue to contribute as these roll out.

Newfield says "Minister Little has clearly indicated there will be extensive engagement with primary care. The critical work now is over the coming months as implementation of the reforms progresses. We aim is to ensure primary care is properly supported and that the outcome is a more efficient and effective health system. It will be important to ensure appropriate and sustainable funding for the essential services provided by primary care, which support New Zealanders to live in their own homes and communities for as long as possible, and to ensure our teams delivering that care can be healthy and supported in the work they do too".