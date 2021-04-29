Gladys Mary Care Home amongst first to receive Covid vaccine in Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 17:21

It was a day of celebration for residents and staff at Bupa Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier who were amongst the first aged residential care home in Hawke’s Bay to receive the COVID vaccine.

The care home was the only aged residential care home in Hawke’s Bay to have had positive cases of COVID-19 last year, which were linked to the Ruby Princess Cruise Ship.

Bupa Clinical Manager Donna Burns said there was singing and dancing and everything went incredibly smoothly.

"I’m so impressed with how it has gone - we’ve been dancing and it’s been lovely."

For 88-year old resident Joan Humphrey, a resident at the care home during the outbreak, she likened the day to getting the Polio vaccine and how that had made a difference to so many lives when she was young.

"During lockdown, we made our own fun - no one winged. When these things happen you just need to go with the flow. We played cards and had fun together."

Fellow resident, soon to turn 99-years-old, Edith Rothwell said she didn’t feel a thing when she had the vaccine and she’s now turning her sights to turning 100 next year.

For team leader Leanne Mabey the day brought back many memories as she was one of the staff who had worked in the dedicated COVID ward at the care home throughout the lockdown.

"We spent 62 days in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear. To now a year later get a vaccine is absolutely fantastic and everyone is so pleased to get it."

Both residents and staff were offered the vaccine today as Hawke’s Bay DHB rolls out COVID vaccination to residents of aged care facilities over the coming weeks.

Bupa Operations Manager Linda Dubbeldam says the response to vaccinations has been really positive.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is a very important step to creating a healthier world. We will continue to observe our COVID-19 protocols in line with Ministry of Health guidance for our care homes and villages."