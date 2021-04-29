As India reaches grim milestones, Tearfund calls on Kiwis to urgently help

Thursday, 29 April, 2021 - 17:34

Tearfund’s CEO Ian McInnes says while New Zealand’s Covid-19 situation is looking positive, we cannot turn a blind eye to the rest of the world.

In the past 24 hours India has recorded more than 360,000 Covid-19 cases, with India reaching a grim milestone of 200,000 deaths.

18 million people have been infected by Covid-19 in India, since the pandemic began. Since April 15th India has on average, had over 300,000 new cases per day and over 2,000 Covid-19 related deaths per day.

"This is the world’s largest single day total since the pandemic began. These statistics are frightening and show that this crisis is far from over," says Ian McInnes.

India continues to face a shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen and other essential supplies.

"Tearfund has decided to respond to 600 families (approximately 3,000 individuals) in the slums of Bhiwandi, in the outskirts of Mumbai, Western India. Many people in the area have been infected or are suspected of being infected by Covid-19," says Ian McInnes.

"These are families who, if they can’t work, they can’t eat. Most are day labourers, and because they are sick and trying to quarantine to prevent the spread to other families, they can no longer afford to put food on the table for their own."

"Tearfund is providing one month’s food assistance and hygiene supplies, including, facemasks, soap, sanitiser as well as oxygen supplies and ambulance services. We also want to provide relief to families by funding funeral costs and counselling for the affected, " says Ian McInnes.

"These families are getting little to no help and are in desperate need. We are encouraging Kiwis to get behind the people of India at this terrible time."

If you would like to donate to our Covid-19 India Crisis Appeal you can visit https://www.tearfund.org.nz/india