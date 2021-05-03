Mental health campaign 'goes viral'

Monday, 3 May, 2021 - 16:05

An online video aimed at helping Kiwis care for their mental health is going viral, with over 100,000 views on social media in New Zealand.

The video campaign asks: We’re good at looking after others, but what about looking after ourselves? It’s getting online attention for it’s powerful visual impact, focusing in on the eyes of a diverse range of Kiwis: shown in extreme close up, their eyes reveal the spectrum of emotions - from despair and anger to joy.

The video can be be viewed via:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justathoughtnz/videos/1163335290782037

Twitter: https://twitter.com/justathoughtnz

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElXW-CqyFrE

The awareness campaign was created for the non-profit mental health organisation Just a Thought, which provides free online therapy courses. ‘The video challenges the "no worries" identity we often have as Kiwis,’ says Just a Thought general manager Charlie David. ‘We’ve become much better at talking about mental health in general, but we still struggle to acknowledge it for ourselves.

‘We’re great at looking out for others, but how can we harness that and actually "look out" for ourselves? How can be learn to treat ourselves like we would treat a loved one?’

Designed by clinicians, Just a Thought courses are based on Cognitive Behaviourial Therapy (CBT), to help people gain skills for improving anxiety or depression. ‘We’re really passionate about all New Zealanders having access to robust, proven mental health therapy,’ explains Just a Thought clinical lead Anna Elders. ‘Traditionally, there were few options available - and they were either expensive, or had long waiting lists. We don’t believe mental health should be a luxury item, that’s why we want everyone to know that they can learn these skills for themselves - in their own home, for free, and with no wait times. They can learn that really key skill of self-compassion, and looking after their own wellbeing.’

Over 25,000 New Zealanders have registered for Just a Thought courses, since it launched in September 2019. ‘Over Covid, we saw that it became more acceptable to ask, ‘Are you Ok?’, adds Charlie. ‘We hope our video lets Kiwis know that if the answer is ‘No. I’m not OK’, they don’t need to tough it out. We can use our famous Kiwi resourcefulness to help ourselves by getting the skills we need to look after ourselves. There is hope and there is a way though.’

‘Just a Thought is, and always will be absolutely free,’ he says. ‘Even if you’ve got no data, no problem! Accessing our website won’t use any of your data if you’re with one of the main networks.’