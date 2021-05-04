New hospital build project contract local businesses

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 14:34

Fifteen Taranaki businesses have been contracted to work on the new Renal Unit Project, the Energy Centre and the New East Wing Building (NEWB) enabling works of Stage Two of the $337 million Project Maunga redevelopment project at Taranaki Base Hospital.

This represents more than 80 per cent of contracts awarded to date going to local companies, providing local jobs and an economic boost.

Ian Grant, Project Director says "The commencement of the enabling works is an exciting milestone for the project and Taranaki DHB, and also an opportunity to build local skills and capacity ahead of the New East Wing Building main construction phase, commencing mid-2022.

Project Maunga Stage Two is expected to create more than 400 jobs over a three-year construction timeline."

After an extensive planning period, the civil contractors moved in to start the groundworks for the new Renal Building, off David Street, and the Energy Centre at the rear of the campus late last month. Enabling works - installation of ancillary services such as power, water and sewage - for NEWB have also begun, with the Lorna Street entrance to the campus now closed.

Rosemary Clements, Taranaki DHB chief executive says "Taranaki DHB is working collaboratively with a number of local organisations, including Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Tōpu Trust, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, MBIE, WITT, BCITO and Taranaki Chamber of Commerce to support the development of skills and employment opportunities in the construction industry while Project Maunga is underway.

"Projects of this size bring many benefits for local people, and in this case, they go much further than just providing first-class health care facilities for the Taranaki region and beyond."