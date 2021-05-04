Moderate beer consumption provides positive health benefits - study

Tuesday, 4 May, 2021 - 15:25

A beer a day can reduce risk of heart disease among other health benefits.

"A recent study published in the journal Nutrients1 concluded that moderate beer consumption of 1 beer per day for women and 1-2 beers per day for men is associated with decreased incidence of cardiovascular disease and overall mortality, among other health benefits." Says Brewers Association of New Zealand Executive Director Dylan Firth

"While it has been shown in many studies over the years that moderate consumption of alcohol has a number of positive physical and social elements, it is encouraging to see this latest meta-analysis of international studies confirming this once again." Said Firth

"The study was very clear in its conclusions that moderate beer drinking decreases cardiovascular risk and overall mortality. In addition, moderate consumption decreases diabetes risk in men, increases bone mineral density, lowering the risk of fracture in the elderly, and does not seem to be associated with general or abdominal obesity." Said Firth

"It is important to note that the levels of beer consumption highlighted in the study align well with and what over 80% of the population are already doing. Just released Government research shows most New Zealanders drink at or below the recommended weekly limit of the Ministry of Health’s

Low-risk Alcohol Drinking Advice.2 The research from the Health Promotion Agency says just over 80% of drinkers are staying at or below the recommended 10 standard drinks a week for women and 15 standards for men." Said Firth

"New Zealand are a nation of beer lovers but changing consumption trends have shown that we are choosing to drink less and look towards quality over quantity. The number of breweries in New Zealand has grown exponentially over the last 20 years and we have also seen the massive growth in new styles from low calorie and carb beers to the massive growth in 0% alcohol beer." Said Firth