Waikato Hospital travel survey to drive changes in transport options

Wednesday, 5 May, 2021 - 09:23

A new travel survey is being launched which will guide changes to how patients, staff and visitors get to and from Waikato Hospital and the Waiora CBD building on Alexandra Street.

The ‘Ways To Go’ Haerenga Pai feedback process aims to get an accurate picture of what people think about their current transport options, their experiences travelling to the DHB sites, and to gather ideas on how to make things better for everyone. Feedback will be sought via surveys and focus groups.

The survey will run throughout the month of May.

Waikato DHB Chief Executive Kevin Snee says everyone’s views and feedback will be crucial to improving the experience for hospital services users and staff.

"We want our staff, patients and visitors to have a good experience while they’re at Waikato Hospital and that has to begin from the moment they start their journey here.

"There are ways we can improve transport options and we are committed to making positive changes. It is important we have input from our community and this will ensure any changes are built around our people," he says.

Driving the survey is a recognition that travelling to the Waiora Waikato Hospital campus and our Waiora CBD site can be a stressful experience for some patients and visitors, which can result in missed or cancelled appointments.

The current heavy reliance on private cars is also a problem for those on low incomes, or with mental and physical disabilities who need to access healthcare, but lack affordable travel options.

High traffic volumes around the Hospital can cause localised congestion which puts pressure on parking facilities and impacts neighbours on surrounding streets.

Transport planning aims to improve and increase sustainable transport options, reduce reliance on cars, and help people to find different ways to get to Waikato Hospital. This could include more walking and cycling options, changes to bus schedules or carpooling incentives for staff.

Regardless of how people in our communities choose to come to Waikato Hospital or Waiora CBD, the aim is to make everyone’s journey easier and to improve travel options.

This is a joint project which involves Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency, Hamilton City Council and Waikato Regional Council.

How to participate in the survey

The survey period runs throughout the month of May.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Fill out the Ways to Go survey here

Find more information on the Waikato DHB website

Pick up a printed survey dotted around the Hospital campus, complete it and place it in a survey return box

You can also email any thoughts or ideas you have to WaikatoHospitalTransportPlan@waikatodhb.health.nz

Everyone who completes a survey can enter a draw to win a $30 supermarket voucher, with winners contacted after the survey period ends.

All answers to this survey are anonymous and all data provided is protected under the Privacy Act.