New Zealand charities appeal to public for help in India

Thursday, 6 May, 2021 - 15:52

New Zealand charities working with local partner organisations in India to respond to the COVID crisis are appealing to New Zealanders to help.

India has reported more than 300,000 new COVID cases for a 12th straight day, taking its overall caseload to nearly 20 million, while deaths rise by 3,417.

The country’s healthcare system is struggling to cope, and Indian hospitals, morgues and crematoriums have been overwhelmed.

Despite the extraordinary efforts of health workers in India, many families have been left on their own to scramble for medicines and oxygen, with both oxygen and hospital beds in short supply.

For the latest data in India’s COVID cases, go to OurWorldInData.

The actual number of cases is likely to be much higher than the number of confirmed cases - due to limited testing.

A number of Council for International Development (CID) Members from the Humanitarian Network are running public appeals to support India's COVID response. All theses organisations are CID Code compliant :

- Child Fund New Zealand - Broader Covid19 campaign - Christian World Service - Coronavirus Appeal - Oxfam New Zealand - India Covid-19 Appeal - Tearfund New Zealand - Covid-19 India Crisis Appeal - UNICEF - Covid-19 Crisis in India Appeal - World Vision New Zealand - Covid-19 Crisis Appeal

The Council for International Development (CID) is the peak body for New Zealand’s international development and humanitarian aid sector.