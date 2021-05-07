Working Well through challenging times - Waikato DHB

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 09:24

Hamilton City Council recently celebrated the milestone of achieving Bronze Standard WorkWell accreditation, with support from Waikato DHB’s WorkWell advisors.

The award winning WorkWell programme is a wellbeing initiative which supports workplaces to create happier, healthier and more productive workplaces. It was developed by Toi Te Ora Public Health Service in the Bay of Plenty in 2010. Waikato DHB’s Healthy Workplaces Team is the Waikato provider of the WorkWell programme.

The DHB’s WorkWell advisors mentor a growing number of Waikato workplaces to implement staff wellbeing approaches and move through the accreditation process for bronze, silver and gold standard levels.

Council’s WorkWell programme is about creating a safer, healthier, happier and more whanau-friendly workplace. The team has introduced some amazing initiatives, from a flexible working programme to a digitalized Wellbeing hub.

At the presentation of the Bronze certificate, chief executive Richard Briggs showed an ongoing appointment to the staff wellbeing programme by re-signing Council’s WorkWell pledge. This will see the team through to Silver Standard WorkWell accreditation.

As with many Waikato businesses and organisations, COVID-19 significantly disrupted ‘business as usual’ and added extra challenges to workplace wellbeing journeys. However, through perseverance and the fresh eyes of WorkWell, Hamilton City Council quickly got back on track and achieved this wonderful milestone.

Waikato WorkWell advisor (Waikato DHB) Louise West was thrilled to be able to recognize the efforts of this group to get this across the line. "As the team’s WorkWell advisor I am so proud to have been able to support this wonderful group of colleagues to realise this awesome achievement on behalf of their peers, especially after such a rollercoaster year in 2020. I look forward to assisting this next leg of their staff wellbeing journey."