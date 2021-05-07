New cardiac catheter laboratory and two new operating theatres opened today

Friday, 7 May, 2021 - 16:37

This morning, Whangarei Hospital's new Cardiac Catheter Laboratory and two new operating theatres were officially opened by Minister of Health Andrew Little.

In 2018 Northland DHB received $24m of Crown funding for these two projects, and the new Endoscopy Suite that opened in 2020.

Northland DHB Board Chair Harry Burkhardt explained that patients requiring access to a Cardiac Catheter Laboratory have to travel to the tertiary centre in Auckland, irrespective of where they live in Northland.

"Our challenge has always been to ensure that a patient receives the same standard of care locally as he or she would have been received had they lived in a large city with direct access to a tertiary institution, despite "the tyranny of distance".

Once the Laboratory and theatres are fully operational in July, Mr Burkhardt said the Board would be working toward fulfilling their obligation to deliver health equity and providing the same level of care to everyone, no matter where they live.

Northland DHB chief executive, Dr Nick Chamberlain, said the new Cardiac Catheter Laboratory project wasn't just about having the facility here in Northland, it had a much broader vision, which was, "Build it, and they will come."

"This new facility will be a quantum change in the way care is delivered to patients and means that Northland is now an attractive option for cardiologists with specialist skills to come and be a part of a redeveloped service and contribute to the delivery of healthcare for Northlanders.

"Prior to this, we couldn't attract young hotshots. Now we are getting fantastic applicants for all our cardiology roles. We have already recruited two additional New Zealand trained cardiologists."

He explained that the two new Operating theatres were critical to meet Northland DHBs unprecedented growth for acute medical and surgical services.

"I know that there are still improvements we need to make in our main Operating Theatre block, but I'm excited that this, along with much greater use of Kaitaia's second Theatre is going to have a huge impact on our surgical throughput and reduce the waiting times for Northlanders - with minimal capacity in Private Hospitals our only options have been to look at Auckland helping out.

"Ironically, pretty soon, we will all be one organisation, Health NZ. However, we had already commenced planning for some shared waiting lists with Auckland and Waitematā DHBs for our longest waiting patients.

"We will continue to progress this to further supplement capacity so that Northland is no longer the poor little (but incredibly beautiful and perfectly formed) Northern cousin."

Dr Chamberlain highlighted the work that the Projects Team had done managing and delivering both builds well under the cost of comparable projects in other regions despite the significant curveball of a global pandemic.

He said today's opening of these two facilities means Northlanders can be treated and cared for closer to home.

"This not only reduces the need to travel to Auckland for procedures, it means fewer delays to treatment and more positive health outcomes."

Photos

Dr Chris Harmston (general surgeon) and Dr Jo Coates (Anaesthetist) give Minister Little a helping hand to officially open the two new Operating theatres at Whanagrei Hospital.

Cadiologist Marcus Lee with Minster Little officially opening the Cardiac Catheter Laboratory with medical services service manager Ben Lockie looking on.