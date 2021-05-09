Sunday, 9 May, 2021 - 06:00

In a national COVID-19 vaccination campaign launched on Mother’s Day, Ruthie a young mother who contracted the virus while she was hapÅ« (pregnant) encourages whÄnau to inform themselves about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Led by Te Puni KÅkiri, the targeted national MÄori campaign "Be a doer! KARAWHIUA" was launched today to support other vaccination campaigns nationwide.

Seven months pregnant at the time, Ruthie was in managed isolation for more than a month last year. She contracted COVID pneumonia, a severe complication of COVID-19, and has since given birth to a healthy baby girl she named Hope.

Ruthie agreed to front the campaign because she does not want other whÄnau to go through the "terrifying" experience she had.

"If there’s a way that can be prevented I would 100% take it. It will keep our whÄnau safe. Like vaccinations for our children, it is a personal choice for our community and our whÄnau but for me and mine, we’ll do it," Ruthie says.

MÄori Development Minister, Willie Jackson praised Ruthie for sharing her personal story.

"It takes a lot of courage to talk openly about contracting COVID-19 given most of us in Aotearoa haven’t felt the devastating impact it’s had overseas.

We’ve done an exceptional job of protecting our whÄnau and communities from COVID-19. It’s now up to all of us to ensure we go that extra step and get vaccinated."

"Be a doer! KARAWHIUA" focuses on MÄori taking action to look after their health and wellbeing by getting informed and making a positive decision about the COVID-19 vaccine. Karawhiua, means "Give it heaps! Go for it!".

Research conducted by the Ministry of Health in February showed that 41% of MÄori needed more information on the vaccine, and 30% did not understand the vaccine would be free. Surveys consistently show MÄori are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine than non-MÄori.

The first stage of the 7-month campaign aims to build confidence and understanding by directing MÄori to a website and kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) sources where they can explore trusted information. It builds on the pride MÄori have in the way we have protected our communities from COVID-19.

The campaign draws on medical information from the Ministry of Health and features Dr Mataroria Lyndon, a Northland public health doctor and senior lecturer at the University of Auckland, who has spoken to a wide range of MÄori across Aotearoa about the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Many are at the stage of wanting to know more about the vaccine now that it’s being rolled out. Common questions are about the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety, side-effects, content and development. We want to encourage uptake by getting trusted information out into the community in a way that will resonate with MÄori," he says.

MÄori and iwi communication specialists have helped inform the campaign with Te Hiringa Hauora delivering the digital components.

TV commercials go to air today alongside the launch of a dedicated website called Karawhiua.nz.