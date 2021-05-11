Nursing, Midwifery celebration focuses on self-care - Otago Polytechnic

Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 - 10:22

It’s an oft-repeated line that "team" or "teamwork" contains no "i". Yet an Otago Polytechnic School of Nursing academic wants those in the profession to start focusing on themselves a bit more. The notion of "i" - or more specifically "I" - is firmly on the agenda as part of a dual celebration of nurses and midwives at Otago Polytechnic’s Hub on Wednesday, 12 May.

"The celebration of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife 2020 has been combined with events to mark International Year of the Nurse 2021, as we couldn’t celebrate together in 2020 because of Covid-19," explains event co-organiser Vicki Yarker-Jones, Senior Lecturer at Otago Polytechnic’s School of Nursing.

The event comprises a symposium with the overall theme "Self Care in Health Care", which will feature a range of speakers. More than 70 people are expected, while many others are likely to tune into the online presentation.

The formal aspect of the event will be followed by a "Tea-time, Me-time" tea party in the Hub.

"As a nurse, both at the coalface and in education, over the last 30 years, I have witnessed a lack of priorities and/or tools in regards self-care," Vicki says.

"There is a very real need to care for those who do the caring. We need to go back to basics and start caring for ‘I’, if nursing is to have a sustainable future."

The symposium will feature a range of organisations within the health sector. Staff and students from Otago Polytechnic’s School of Nursing will be joined by representatives from the Otago Polytechnic School of Midwifery, University of Otago, Southern Institute of Technology, SDHB and representatives from clinical practice.

Details:

Celebrating 2021 International Nurses Day and 2020 International Year of the Nurse and Midwife

Symposium theme "Self Care in Health Care; 12pm-1.30pm, followed by "Tea-time, Me-time"

Otago Polytechnic Hub

Wednesday 12 May.