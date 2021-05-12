Whanau Awhina Plunket celebrates International Nurses'Day

Wednesday, 12 May, 2021 - 10:09

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is celebrating two special occasions this month - International Nurses’ Day and the charity’s 114th birthday.

Chief Executive Amanda Malu said Aotearoa has changed a lot since The Society for the Promotion of the Health of Women and Children was founded in 1907, but WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s services are still a valued and vital support for new parents.

"Our nurses have been walking alongside Kiwi families for 114 years. We’ve had the privilege of being invited into the homes of families and whÄnau across the country and touched the lives of hundreds of thousands - quite possibly millions - of babies," Ms Malu said.

"While the way we work with families and whÄnau has changed enormously over the past 114 years, one thing hasn’t - our nurses’ dedication to ensuring in the first 1000 days we make the difference of a lifetime."

Ms Malu said so many New Zealanders are ‘Plunket babies’, it’s become part of the Kiwi vernacular.

"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is uniquely New Zealand - there’s nothing in the world quite like the free service we offer Kiwi whÄnau. Our specially trained nurses provide support to parents on childcare and parenting, and regularly assess the health and development of children from birth up to the age of five," Ms Malu said.

"But there’s much more to our nurses’ role than making sure our pÄpi are healthy. Our nurses also help families and whÄnau connect within their communities to reduce isolation and build whanaungatanga.

"Our 114th birthday and International Nurses’ Day are two fantastic reasons to celebrate our incredible nurses, who’ve been helping whÄnau for generations."

Ms Malu said WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket continues to evolve to provide families and whÄnau with the support they need to give their tamariki the best start in life.

"We are changing the way we’re delivering our services to reflect a changing Aotearoa, to be a pro-equity organisation, and better meet the needs of MÄori and our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi," Ms Malu said.

"WhÄnau Äwhina Pluket is working hard towards equitable outcomes for MÄori, Pasifika and other families that are often not able to access the services and support they need.

"In Aotearoa New Zealand, people have differences in healthcare that are not only avoidable but unfair and unjust. Our organisation has a unique opportunity - and an obligation - to help deliver better outcomes for whÄnau MÄori and where appropriate to better support other organisations to deliver services."

She said WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s nurses are at the heart of the service

"The difference we make in the lives of our tamariki and whÄnau is only possible thanks to our expert clinical and community services staff, selfless and hard-working volunteers and the support of our Kiwi communities. They have been with us on our journey for more than a century and they continue to shape WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s future as we work towards equitable outcomes for everyone in Aotearoa. Today is about thanking them."