Whanau Awhina Plunket celebrates International Nurses'Day

|
[ login or create an account ]
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is celebrating two special occasions this month - International Nurses’ Day and the charity’s 114th birthday.
Chief Executive Amanda Malu said Aotearoa has changed a lot since The Society for the Promotion of the Health of Women and Children was founded in 1907, but WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s services are still a valued and vital support for new parents.
"Our nurses have been walking alongside Kiwi families for 114 years. We’ve had the privilege of being invited into the homes of families and whÄnau across the country and touched the lives of hundreds of thousands - quite possibly millions - of babies," Ms Malu said.
"While the way we work with families and whÄnau has changed enormously over the past 114 years, one thing hasn’t - our nurses’ dedication to ensuring in the first 1000 days we make the difference of a lifetime."
Ms Malu said so many New Zealanders are ‘Plunket babies’, it’s become part of the Kiwi vernacular.
"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket is uniquely New Zealand - there’s nothing in the world quite like the free service we offer Kiwi whÄnau. Our specially trained nurses provide support to parents on childcare and parenting, and regularly assess the health and development of children from birth up to the age of five," Ms Malu said.
"But there’s much more to our nurses’ role than making sure our pÄpi are healthy. Our nurses also help families and whÄnau connect within their communities to reduce isolation and build whanaungatanga.
"Our 114th birthday and International Nurses’ Day are two fantastic reasons to celebrate our incredible nurses, who’ve been helping whÄnau for generations."
Ms Malu said WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket continues to evolve to provide families and whÄnau with the support they need to give their tamariki the best start in life.
"We are changing the way we’re delivering our services to reflect a changing Aotearoa, to be a pro-equity organisation, and better meet the needs of MÄori and our obligations under Te Tiriti o Waitangi," Ms Malu said.
"WhÄnau Äwhina Pluket is working hard towards equitable outcomes for MÄori, Pasifika and other families that are often not able to access the services and support they need.
"In Aotearoa New Zealand, people have differences in healthcare that are not only avoidable but unfair and unjust. Our organisation has a unique opportunity - and an obligation - to help deliver better outcomes for whÄnau MÄori and where appropriate to better support other organisations to deliver services."
She said WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s nurses are at the heart of the service
"The difference we make in the lives of our tamariki and whÄnau is only possible thanks to our expert clinical and community services staff, selfless and hard-working volunteers and the support of our Kiwi communities. They have been with us on our journey for more than a century and they continue to shape WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket’s future as we work towards equitable outcomes for everyone in Aotearoa. Today is about thanking them."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice