Waikato DHB Information Services down

Tuesday, 18 May, 2021 - 11:48

Waikato DHB is currently experiencing a full outage of its Information Services.

A Coordinated Incident Management System has been established to resolve the situation as soon as possible. We are currently investigating the cause of this outage.

This is affecting all clinical services across our Waikato DHB hospitals (Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti and Taumarunui) to varying degrees. We want to assure the public that all inpatients are continuing to receive quality care from our staff.

Unfortunately this has meant some outpatient clinics may be cancelled as a result of this outage. Those affected will be contacted to rebook their appointments.

Please keep Waikato Hospital’s Emergency Department for emergencies only. This is to ensure we can continue to provide critical services to our patients.

If you need immediate or urgent help, please continue to call 111. If it is not an emergency, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit your GP or local urgent care centre.

Our landline phone services are also currently down, including the main Waikato DHB number. For those trying to contact their loved ones in hospital, please consider using personal mobiles where possible.