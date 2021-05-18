Case under investigation confirmed as historical

|
[ login or create an account ]
In the Ministry of Health’s regular update today a case was reported as being under investigation as a suspected historical case after returning a weak positive test result for COVID-19.
The mariner has been at sea for 25 days and the initial test result had a high CT value, indicating an old infection.
A repeat swab was taken and processed and has returned a negative result.
The Public Health Unit has therefore categorised this case as historical, and not infectious.
The mariner will now be permitted to leave the ship to access medical treatment.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice