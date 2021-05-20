Funding boost welcomed - Family Planning

Thursday, 20 May, 2021 - 17:12

Family Planning has welcomed the funding boost announced in today’s budget saying it’s good news for our clients and and is an explicit acknowledgement of our work as Aotearoa New Zealand’s only national provider of sexual and reproductive health services for primary health and sexual health promotion.

"The $941,000 across each of the next three years will make a difference and provides improved certainty for our service," chief executive Jackie Edmond says.

"We’re thrilled that the budget line links the funding to improving equitable access to sexual and reproductive health services, something we’ve been advocating for a long time. The increase also acknowledges the amazing work our staff have been doing over a very long time."