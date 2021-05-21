HBDHB calls for volunteers following strike notice

Friday, 21 May, 2021 - 13:04

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board is calling for volunteers following the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) officially notifying DHBs its members will undertake strike action on Wednesday 9 June between 11am and 7pm.

This strike action means a full withdrawal of labour by nurses, midwifes and healthcare assistants covered by the NZNO Multi Employment Collective Agreement (MECA).

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Chris McKenna said while Hawke’s Bay DHB’s contingency planning was already well underway, it was also looking for people who could volunteer their time to help during this period.

"This strike action affects all places where the DHB provides health care or hospital care services," said Mrs McKenna.

"We have had wonderful support from willing volunteers in the past and training will be provided in advance of strike day on what will be required." Mrs McKenna said more detail would come regarding the impact on hospital services once details had been finalised with the NZNO.

"We respect the right of NZNO members to take industrial action and our focus will remain on keeping our communities safe.

"Contingency planning is well underway, including discussions with the NZNO to maintain essential services and ensure patient safety."

People who can provide support during the nurses strike on Wednesday 9 June can email volunteers2021@hbdhb.govt.nz or phone our dedicated volunteer support number or Ph: 0800-000-443.